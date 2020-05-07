Calm, crisp, & sunny Thursday. Scattered thunderstorms tomorrow evening.

Temperatures in the 50s this morning which is quite cooler than yesterday. A calm, crisp, and sunny day is ahead thanks to high pressure across the region. This afternoon’s high temperatures should reach the mid and upper 70s which is slightly cooler than normal for this time of year. Another cool front could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the WLOX area tomorrow evening into Saturday morning. Behind that front, the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend looks nice with highs in the 70s and no rain on Sunday.