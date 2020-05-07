Boutique retail stores upbeat with walk-in customers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For business owners, the in-person experience with customers can’t be replaced with a click and a pic.
“If you ever want to question that, just try closing down temporarily for a while, and you'll see how much foot traffic is missed,” said Ferrell Alman, owner of S.F. Alman in Gulfport.
Customer Lee Brumfield has been missing it as well.
“I think it’s very important,” he said. “People enjoy getting out, seeing, being able to try something on, make sure it fits right. I know that’s important for me and my type. I like to try something on before I purchase it.”
It’s been more than a week since retail stores have been allowed to have limited indoor shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foot traffic is what keeps the doors open for small-business boutique stores.
Alman said his store has depended on special events, like birthdays and Mother’s Day, to bolster online orders, but he said he can’t rely on just that, and he opened the first day it was allowed.
“You’ve got to have people that are wanting to come in and buy something new, see what’s new,” he said. “We’ve had a fair amount of traffic. We’re still way down, but the people that are coming in are just like, it’s a whole new experience. It’s refreshing for them and for us too.”
Sadie Jane’s Famous Wreaths and Gifts just recently opened to in-store customers this week.
“We found that people really didn’t want to come in,” said owner Jeanne Brackin. “They were still fearful, they were still a little edgy, nervous, and I certainly wasn’t going to encourage people doing something they weren’t comfortable with.”
Right now, Brackin said she averages only about five in-store shoppers a day, but that’s better than the alternative.
“When this started, my daughter and I, we didn’t know,” she said. “This is our 12th year in business, and it wasn’t looking too promising.”
Now, it is.
“It’s nice to see people walking in and supporting small businesses,” said customer Elleigh Wheat. “I feel like we all just miss interaction in general. So, it’s kind of nice to see people and familiar faces again.”
While the pandemic has taken away, it has also pushed to make changes for the future.
“Working through Facebook and social media has given us a taste of what that may be like,” Brackin added. “And, we’re hoping with the lack of people coming in, the website will open up totally new avenues.”
