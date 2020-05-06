Wearing a mask recommendation creates disagreement among shoppers

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to linger, a debate has erupted over wearing masks in public.
In Mississippi, the state's top medical officer has called people selfish for not wearing them.
Beginning Thursday, servers in restaurants will be required to wear them, but when people go shopping or to other public areas, it is only a recommendation from the CDC and the state.
Gilbert Peasant had just left Froogle’s grocery store in Gulfport on Wednesday where he saw less than half of the shoppers wearing a mask.
“There’s a lot of people that’s not wearing them,” he said, “and I think they need to put them on because I don’t think this thing is over with yet.”
The 69-year-old was worried that the state may be opening up too soon and was concerned for his own vulnerability created by those not wearing masks.
“They don’t seem like they’re really concerned about it. I just hope they fare pretty good through this thing,” Peasant said.
“It’s a little bit selfish for folks not to wear a mask or not follow these guidelines in public,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, head of the Mississippi State Department of Health during a Monday press conference. “We still have a lot of COVID cases. It’s still out there, and if we, collectively as a community and individually, make decisions that are safe, we will not only protect ourselves and our family but help us get out of this mess that much more quickly.”
Mike Byrd of Gulfport rejected that notion.
“I’m not being inconsiderate of others. I don’t have a fever, I don’t have a cough, I’m not achy. I’m not sick. I know when I’m sick," Byrd said. “I think we’re destroying our country and destroying the economy, and nobody is giving us a good reason.”
Outside the same store, Pete Pankratz explained the science behind the mask recommendation.
“People can have it for two weeks without showing any symptoms. How many millions of people are running around here not knowing they have it and could be passing it on to everybody else?" he said.
Outside a Neighborhood Walmart in Biloxi, Reginald Blackmon agreed.
“I’m concerned about others that I cross paths with, and I do believe this is a real problem going on so I’d just rather be safe," Blackmon said.
Michael Moritz covered two bases as he explained why he didn’t wear a mask.
“Knowing that I don’t have something, I’m not worried about infecting somebody else, and percentage-wise, everybody else has a mask on, so I’m not worried about getting infected by them," he said.
Dennis Finn had run to the store to pick up a prescription and some food. He said he didn’t have a mask because he couldn’t find one to buy. He suggested either the stores and or the government make free masks available to the public.
“Everybody’s (Wal Mart employees) got them in there, why can’t they have someone hand them out?” Finn asked.
At least two Mississippi cities, Hattiesburg and Clarksdale, are making masks available for free to the public. A business donated 60,000 to Hattiesburg to distribute. Clarksdale spent some of its rainy day fund to purchase 40,000 and mail four to each resident.
