Wearing a mask recommendation creates disagreement among shoppers

“It’s a little bit selfish for folks not to wear a mask or not follow these guidelines in public,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, head of the Mississippi State Department of Health during a Monday press conference. “We still have a lot of COVID cases. It’s still out there, and if we, collectively as a community and individually, make decisions that are safe, we will not only protect ourselves and our family but help us get out of this mess that much more quickly.”