Temple Baptist Church feeds the Moss Point community

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Temple Baptist Church in Moss Point hosted a food giveaway for families in the community. The church partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast and Jackson County Baptist Association.
About five thousand pounds of food was purchased, such as chicken, eggs, vegetables, canned goods and more.
“This is no cost to them at all; they don’t even have to get out of their car. They drive up and we put that in their car and they go on their way. Then they several meals that will help them and their families,” said pastor David Williams.
The church is aware families may not have the resources to get the food they may need. The church’s goal is to ensure families are squared away during tough times. Williams was amazed by the outcome within the first hour and the smile it put on families’ faces. The church looks forward to planning another food giveaway in the weeks to come.
