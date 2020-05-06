Restaurants get ready to offer limited dine-in services Thursday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It takes some hefty readjusting to get ready for re-opening day, and there’s a lot of cleaning, but Mugshots manager Callie Mullins doesn’t mind.
“While we’ve been doing to-go and curbside service and generating business that way, now that we can open our dining rooms, it is exciting for us,” she said. “But also we want to make sure we do it right and provide a great environment for everyone.”
Gov. Tate Reeves is allowing restaurants to offer dine-in services at 50% of occupancy beginning Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, city of Biloxi inspectors reached out to all of its 171 restaurants to provide new occupancy guidelines.
“I know everyone’s anxious to get back to 100% and be back to quote/unquote normal, whatever that is now,” Mullins said. “But, we just want to do it the right way.”
Community Development Director Jerry Creel doesn’t expect any issues with compliance to the new code.
“We really think that everyone will be so thrilled to be open again,” he said, “and that they want to make sure that there’s not a problem there and that they’ll honor the numbers for the temporary occupant card.”
Mullins said it will be a change for everybody, including the guests.
“Guests need to be ready for a different experience when they come into the restaurant,” she said. “They’re going to be screened with questions at any restaurant that they go to, and that’s now going to be part of the process.”
The big question on every restaurant owner’s mind: If you open it, will they come?
“While I do think there are people ready to come out, I think there’s also as much if not more that aren’t quite ready yet. So, we’re just trying to prepare for anything that our guests are ready for and be ready to go tomorrow when we unlock the doors," Mullins said.
