Pleasantly drier today. Quite breezy at times.

Thanks to a cool front passing earlier this morning, we’re moving into a drier pattern. This afternoon, expect pleasantly drier air thanks to a fresh northerly breeze from the north behind a cool front. Wind gusts could top 20 miles per hour at times. This afternoon’s temperatures in the mid 80s won’t feel as hot as yesterday because the air won’t be as muggy. Tonight’s skies will be clear which will be great for watching the Super Flower Moon rise just after 7 PM. Temperatures become almost chilly after midnight tonight with overnight lows in the mid to lower 50s. Another cool front could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening into Saturday morning. Behind that front, the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend looks nice with highs in the 70s and no rain on Sunday.