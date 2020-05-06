National Nurses Day shines spotlight on the hard work, dedication of Coast nurses

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday is National Nurses Day. It’s a day to celebrate and recognize the hard work and dedication of these healthcare professionals.
Being a nurse is no easy job, but it’s a rewarding one.
Just ask Thoa Oliver, a nurse in neurology at Memorial Hospital.
“You feel good about being able to help other people. So it’s just like, this is what I want to do," Oliver said.
Oliver has been a nurse for more than 40 years and has been with Memorial for most of that time.
“My friend had introduced me to Memorial and said that ‘this is the best hospital in the Coast. You come work with them.’ And so I signed up, and I have not left," Oliver said.
She came from Vietnam to the U.S. to study nursing at the University of Southern Mississippi on a full scholarship. She overcame many obstacles to push forward and follow her passion.
“I’m proud of what I’m doing. I enjoy my work. I enjoy taking care of patients," Oliver said.
Sam Igich is also proud to do what she does. She’s following in the footsteps of her mother, who was a nurse at Memorial, too. She said being on the front lines can be tough.
“I think as a nurse you are harder on yourself than anyone else, and I think that is part of nursing, and you always try to do your best," Igich said.
Knowing she’s making a difference is what keeps her going, even during a pandemic.
“A lot of people are unsure right now, and nervous about COVID, and it’s nice to be able to have inside information to be able to share with them and kind of what to look out for, what to watch for," Igich said.
The job these nurses and the more than 1,600 other nurses at Memorial do every day is not overlooked.
“They are the entire behind the scenes thing at the hospital. Taking care of patients from the moment they come in 'til the moment they leave, and we as physicians appreciate everything they do," said Scott Blackburn, Chief of Surgery at Memorial.
Memorial usually has a big celebration for its nurses during National Nurses Week, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they're having to scale down those celebrations.
However, hospital officials said it doesn’t diminish the amount of appreciation they have for their nurses.
