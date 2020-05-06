Miss. Forestry Commission urges Coast residents to avoid burning outside

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Although the burn ban for the state has been lifted, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MSFC) encourages Coast residents to refrain from burning outside.
Director of Information and Outreach at MSFC, Jason Scott, said that the fire danger in the area is extremely high due to the lack of significant rain, high winds and low relative humidity.
On Tuesday afternoon, a fire in Bay Saint Louis stretched 240 acres, and multiple fire units, as well as two crews from MSFC, worked together to contain it.
After hours of battling the flames, they were able to get it under control. However, the fire jumped the lines they set in place on Tuesday night, and crews are back at the scene trying to suppress the blaze once again.
Scott said residents and structures are not in danger at this time. He also noted that they expect to have the fire contained within a couple of hours as they work to counter-fire the flames. What this “backfire” will do is consume the fire’s fuel and eventually cause it to burn out.
The fire that occurred Tuesday in Hancock County has been one of multiple fires to recently break out in South Mississippi.
