MEMA’s Hurricane Preparedness Week shines light on COVID-19 challenges

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Consider this scenario: a major hurricane threatens South Mississippi, with the COVID-19 pandemic still causing problems. It’s a crisis no one wants to experience, but it could happen this summer.
Harrison County EMA director Rupert Lacy said he and other emergency managers have never had to feel their way through the Hurricane Season during a pandemic playbook, but that's what they're doing.
"We're going to have to deal with COVID and we're going to have to deal with stricter guidelines," Lacy said. "Hopefully we'll see the numbers go down but we have to plan for that type of activity."
That’s also why the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is pushing hard— it’s Hurricane Preparedness Week. The agency has seven days worth of information for state residents to ponder as we creep closer to June 1, the official beginning of hurricane season.
"We're really looking at the shelters, the shelter capacities, what people will need to bring to the shelter, how we're going to social distance people in that shelter," Lacy added.
Other factors considered are food supplies and the possibility of first responders coming in from other areas.
“A larger storm increases the volume of people into sheltering and leaving the area. Those considerations, we’re working with our state partners and our fellow counties, especially because there could be a large influx of our people going to them. Everyone’s asking these questions, and we’re rewriting them to the book,” he said.
Forecasters with Colorado State University are predicting 16 named storms in 2020, including eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.
