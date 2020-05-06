Low humidity and strong breeze create high fire risk today.

It’s going to be a breezy and dry afternoon with winds at 15-25 MPH. Given the low humidity and strong northerly wind, burning is highly discouraged today. We will be under a Fire Weather Warning until 7 PM. We’ll stay sunny today with highs in the low to mid 80s.
It’s going to be chilly and clear tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be gorgeous with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Most of Friday will be dry with highs in the low 80s. A cold front will bring some showers late Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Mother’s Day will be sunny and warm with highs near 80.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.