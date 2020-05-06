Gulfport Police search for man wanted for aggravated assault

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man, who shot and injured two people in Gulfport on Sunday, is on the run from police.
Gulfport Police have identified the suspect as Chris McCloud and describe him as a bald, white man who is five foot eight and weighs about 195 pounds. They are continuing to search for him after he fled the scene, where he shot two people.
Early Sunday evening, Gulfport Police say they visited two injured victims, suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital. They later found out that the suspect got into a verbal altercation with the victims, shot and injured both of them, and left the scene— located in the 1000 block of Shirley Drive.
McCloud is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, and his bond was set at $300,000.
If you have any information regarding this incident, Gulfport Police ask that you contact them at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
