Casino workers, union leaders discuss safety for workers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, casino workers nationwide want to make sure protections are in place before occasions reopen.
Union leaders and workers from casinos across the United States, including Biloxi, held a video conference Tuesday to discuss and call for protection before they return back to work.
Unite Here member and Beau Rivage baker, Brenda Tucker Cassity, told WLOX what she’d like to see done.
“The minute we open we become a hot spot because if we don’t have the proper equipment— if we don’t— I think that we’re putting ourselves into danger," Cassity said.
The goal, Governor Reeves said, is still to have casinos open by Memorial weekend. But in order to do so, the gaming floors must be safe for employees and guests.
This could mean that all table games may be closed initially, and every other slot machine may be off.
For now, casino workers on Tuesday’s conference call say they are eager to get back to work, but want to ensure their safety before they do so.
