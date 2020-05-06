Businesses thinking outside of the box when addressing changing workforce

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Companies across South Mississippi are now getting back to business. Coastal Family Health Center CEO Angel Greer said that many of her staff have returned to work. Many of the staff at Coastal Family Health Center in Biloxi have been furloughed for nearly six weeks. Now that it’s time to get back to work, some of those staff are now facing challenges at home that are slowing their ability to get back to normal.
“We find ourselves in the same situation as any other business trying to return to what we perceive as normal. It is challenging when we’re trying to bring back 95 individuals who have been home for the last four to six weeks," Greer said.
Especially when those challenges are also a product of our new reality.
“Two of these great big issues that have been reported to us is the lack of childcare and then school support for the students who are still trying to complete their last semester of school. So those are challenges in bringing all of our folks back to work," Greer said.
Bringing back all of her staff is the main concern for Greer, right now.
“But in the event that they are unable to return to work, we have to have that position filled," Greer said.
Because we’re still being urged to socially distance ourselves from one another and continue the use of wearing masks, Greer had to think outside of the box when addressing the changing workforce. That’s when she called Amber Olsen at Nextaff.
“Since the pandemic, we don’t have people coming into the office because we know it’s not safe. We think that we are essential, but in order to be careful, we do video interviews. We first do a telephone interview and then we call a candidate on Zoom, or go through Zoom, which they can do on their cell phone," Olsen said.
Just because the interview is now digital, many aspects of the process haven’t changed.
“It’s pretty much the same thing. We’re still getting to meet people and see them, ask them the typical interview questions. We’re able to get an idea if they’re a good fit for our clients and see what they’re looking for, for employment,” Olsen said.
The interview jitters are still there, Olsen said. Now, though, they’re a little different.
“I think it’s a different kind of nervous. Zoom is kind of new to everybody. Now they’re trying to figure out how to get on, what to do, and how to get through that initial period. We try to make everyone feel comfortable, both in the office and at home,” Olsen told WLOX. “It’s more on your words and how you’re saying things and what you’re saying. Resume is still very important. Still, we give people prep tips all the time about putting the experience that’s relevant to the employer that you’re looking for," Olsen said.
