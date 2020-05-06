Business picks up for florists with Mother’s Day orders

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mother’s Day is just days away and business is picking up for florists, especially for Rose’s Florist in Biloxi.
In response to COVID-19, there are a few adjustments with ordering and delivery.
“So we’re doing no contact delivery, just to make sure we’ll still following social distancing protocols. The delivery drivers will be wearing gloves, they’re going to be wearing masks. They’ll leave the arrangement at the doorstep then send out a message that the arrangement is there for them,” said Rose’s marketing director Angie Verastegui.
The shop strives to limit the number of people inside the store, so they advise customers to place orders on their website or by phone. On the website, you can choose any arrangement you desire, and you must indicate a time and date it should be delivered. The shop has put together a program to honor mothers for their hard work in the midst of COVID-19.
“We’re actually doing a Mother’s Day program, a nomination program. So we’re asking people to go on our Instagram and DM (direct message) us a video or someone who’s doing a great job helping the community and we will give them a mother’s day gift,” Verastegui said.
Verastegui confirmed all flower arrangements will be prepared in glass vase because it is easy to sanitize.
