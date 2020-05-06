Biloxi Police asking for help locating runaway teen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing and may be in the Gulfport area.
According to Biloxi Police, Arkeriah C. Magee allegedly ran away from her house in the 200 block of Covenant Square Dr. located near the Sonic Drive-In. It was reported that she ran away on April 30th at about 2:30 p.m.
She was described as being five foot five and weighing about 160 pounds.
If you have any information regarding Magee or this incident, Biloxi Police asks that you call them at (228) 435-6112 or email them at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
