Gov. Reeves gives latest on COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governror Tate Reeves is set to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response again Tuesday.
Thursday, parks and restaurants will be allowed to reopen, Reeves announced Monday. Some restrictions will still be in place, while barber shops and salons remain closed.
Reeves is still urging people to continue practicing social distancing
“We need you to stay smart. We need you to stay strong. You are needed in this fight,” he said.
He says he believes Mississippians are containing the virus as well as possible, but that the threat is not gone.
Reeves wants people back to work as quickly as possible, unless they are part of the group vulnerable to the virus.
“If you can work, I suggest you go to work,” Reeves said, noting that anyone who feels unsafe about their employers say something.
