Warm and humid today. Isolated showers possible tonight.

It will be sunny, warm, and breezy on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Thursday will also be sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Most of Friday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front moving in that night may bring scattered showers and storms. Some will linger into early Saturday morning. It will be cooler on Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Mother’s Day will be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 70s.