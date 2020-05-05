Victory Sports Foundation owner says he’d never taken DHS funds if he’d known they were TANF

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the entities receiving some of the money meant for the poor was Victory Sports Foundation. Founder and owner Paul Lacoste tells 3 On Your Side he never would’ve taken the contract had he known TANF funds were being used.
“This is something I’ve dreamed of and worked hard for since I finished playing football.”
Paul Lacoste’s post football years have been dedicated to battling obesity and fitness coaching. He has even trained state lawmakers in a program called “Fit For Change.”
He said many of his programs were self-funded through private sponsors. The participants are usually charged a fee... but not state lawmakers.
Lacoste said, “And never did we ever, last year, did we use the contracted money from the state to train state legislators. That’s always been done through other sponsors and other partners that have been with us for over ten years where we’ve done that program serving our state legislators.”
As for the 12-hundred dollars spent at a steakhouse listed in the state auditor’s complaint:
“At the end of all of our 12-week training programs, we have end of the 12-week parties for everyone involved in the programs and we put on big events and that’s part of the programs,” said Lacoste.
Lacoste said he was offered the contract by then DHS director John Davis in 2018 to implement his fitness program statewide.
“Nowhere in our contract did it ever mention TANF dollars or anything to do with TANF money. We were contracted out for our health and wellness programs to perform three programs in three different communities and to serve anybody and everybody that signed up for those programs and that’s what we did,” said Lacoste.
Lacoste said just having his name linked to the DHS scandal has been devastating.
He said, “We’ve lost all of our sponsors, all of our partners, our locations to do training and perform those services for the state. This has devastated my life’s work and my life’s calling in a massive way.”
