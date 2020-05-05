Robert McKeithen honored a year after his death

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The City of Biloxi and the entire Coast community is remembering fallen Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen after he was gunned down in the parking lot of the Biloxi Public Safety Center a year ago. Despite COVID-19, Biloxi is remembering McKeithen and his years of duty on the force.
As dawn came Tuesday, the IP Casino's 126 tribute was visible all over Biloxi, and flags were lowered to half staff in McKeithen's honor.
His car has also been repurposed and been on display all day in honor of its former driver.
“We think it’s important for the employees and the public to know we haven’t forgotten about Robert. We had other things planned but unfortunately, the way things are those plans could not work,” said John Miller, Biloxi police chief.
What has worked is the memorial display featuring McKeithen’s car, and his picture and a cross signifying McKeithen’s “end of watch” on May 5, 2019. Both are displayed just above the elevators inside the building Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center.
"He would not have liked a lot of fanfare, but if it wasn't for the COVID, things would be a little different than they are," Miller said.
McKeithen's car is serving as a memorial, and it's also being used in the field.
“It’s assigned to a community relations officer who drives it daily. If there is any type of festival or something like that, then that’s where it will be,” Miller added.
Tuesday evening, the Biloxi City Council plans to honor McKeithen. There will be a private service at 10 p.m. at the Public Safety Center followed by the “end of watch radio call” at exactly 10:07 p.m.
