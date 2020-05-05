Pascagoula’s Bill Matthews Passes Away at 77

The legendary football coach is responsible for the only perfect season in South Mississippi, leading the Pascagoula Panthers to a 27-7 victory over Greenwood in 1987 to cap a 14-0 season and the Class 5A state championship. The team was led by college football legends and NFL players, cornerback Terrell Buckley and his son, quarterback Shane Matthews. The team was recently voted as the best team ever in South MS in a bracket challenge put on by “Gulf Coast High School Football powered by Matt Stats” on Facebook.