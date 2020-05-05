Pascagoula’s Bill Matthews Passes Away at 77

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Early Friday morning, legendary South Mississippi high school football coach, Bill Matthews, passed away at the age of 77. According to Riemann Funeral Home, Matthews had been battling a heart condition for several months.
The legendary football coach is responsible for the only perfect season in South Mississippi, leading the Pascagoula Panthers to a 27-7 victory over Greenwood in 1987 to cap a 14-0 season and the Class 5A state championship. The team was led by college football legends and NFL players, cornerback Terrell Buckley and his son, quarterback Shane Matthews. The team was recently voted as the best team ever in South MS in a bracket challenge put on by “Gulf Coast High School Football powered by Matt Stats” on Facebook.
Matthews coached at Pascagoula from 1986 to 1996 and was inducted into the Mississippi High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008.
