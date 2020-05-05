Multiple fire units working to contain ‘huge woods fire’ in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Several fire crews are currently battling “a huge woods fire” in the Springwood Neighborhood on Highway 90, according to the Bayside Fire Department.
The fire started Tuesday afternoon and spans about two to three hundred acres, EMA Director Brian Adam said. He also noted that it’s located across from the sheriff’s office, near Oak Street.
In addition to the Bayside Fire Department working to contain the blaze, Adam said that Bayside Park, West Hancock, and Clermont Habor are the other fire units on the scene, as well as the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
There are limited details at this time as this is a developing story.
