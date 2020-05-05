Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have arrested the brother of a man charged in the death of a Sunday school teacher. They say Samuel Gooch flew from Wisconsin to Arizona to pick up what he thought was the rifle used in the killing. He was arrested Sunday in the Phoenix area. It was unclear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Authorities say they believe Samuel Gooch intended to take the rifle and possibly destroy it. His brother, Mark Gooch, has been charged in the death Sasha Krause. She had been living in a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico before she disappeared in January. Her body was found in February near Flagstaff, Arizona.