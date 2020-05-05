Keytaon Thompson transfers to Virginia

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Keytaon Thompson's time at Mississippi State hasn't been what he envisioned.
After serving as a backup quarterback the last two seasons for the Bulldogs and the uncertainty of whether he’ll get a shot to start with Mike Leach at the helm, Thompson has found a new home in Virginia.
Thompson chose the Cavaliers after a week and a half of re-entering into the transfer portal. The redshirt-junior QB heads to Charlottesville as a graduate transfer and will have two years left of eligibility.
Thompson’s claim to fame came in his first start for the Bulldogs in 2017, where he totaled 274 yards and three touchdowns to beat Lamar Jackson and Louisville 31-27 in the TaxSlayer Bowl. In 20 games with Mississippi State, Thompson accounted for 18 touchdowns, eight passing and 10 rushing.
In a tweet Friday to announce the move, Thompson thanked the Hail State nation, saying he “will forever cherish his time in Starkvegas” .
