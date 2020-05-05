Huntington Ingalls announces $187 million ‘advance procurement contract’ for Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A $187.46 million advance procurement contract was announced on Tuesday by Huntington Ingalls Industries. This contact is from the U.S. Navy and set to provide “long-lead-time material advance procurement activities for amphibious assault ship LHA 9” for Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula.
“This contract allows us to maintain the health of our critical nationwide shipbuilding supplier base while continuing our serial production of large-deck amphibs,” said Brian Cuccias, Ingalls Shipbuilding president. “We will work closely with our Navy-Marine Corps partners and our suppliers across the U.S. to build another highly capable, versatile and survivable warship.”
Ingalls says they are “currently the sole builder of large-deck amphibious ships for the Navy.” For more information, click here.
