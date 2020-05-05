George County Sheriff’s Office search for Lucedale man facing aggravated assault charge

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Lucedale man is facing one charge of aggravated assault and has a warrant out for his arrest, following a stabbing that occurred Tuesday morning in George County.
39-year-old Jeffrey Hubert Rouse was identified as the suspect, and authorities are still searching for him. He is described as a six-foot white male, weighing 125 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. “Rouse may be driving a blue 2002 Ford Mustang with a George County license plate,” George County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) noted.
According to GCSO, they arrived to the scene located in the 2200 block of Highway 63 South. They were able to make contact with the male victim, who was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
GCSO investigators ask that you reach out if you know any more information regarding this incident. Their number is 601-947-4811.
