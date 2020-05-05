Edgewater Mall welcomes guests on first day back in business

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that coronavirus regulations are beginning to loosen up, a number of businesses are finally opening their doors.
South Mississippians are eager to get back to the way of life that existed before the coronavirus. The Edgewater Mall in Biloxi is giving them a chance to do that.
A quick walk through the shopping center reveals that there are actually a lot more closed stores than there are open stores. Edgewater Mall General Manager Terry Powell said that this process of reopening the mall will be a lot like the process of reopening the mall after Hurricane Katrina.
“This will be step-by-step. Right now, we’ve probably got around 30 stores open total. Tomorrow, we’ll have a few more come online. Thursday, a few more come online, and Friday a few more come online. As the weeks go, we’ll have more and more come online," said Powell.
“Belk opens up Friday, for instance. Dillard’s will open up on the 12th or next Tuesday. Some of this stuff happened pretty fast. There are a lot of resources that these companies need to gather in order to get themselves prepared to open. Some of those resources are a little difficult on getting your hands on at this time, but they’re making headway with it,” Powell said.
