Dentists gearing up to reopen for non-essential procedures

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Dentists plan to reopen for non-essential procedures next week, and the American Dental Association (ADA) suggests all practices tackle the reopening as a team.
Dr. Austin McMurphy, who is a pediatric dentist at Brice Pediatric Dental, is taking note of these safety measures. He knows that treating his patients will require more protection such as a gown and a face shield. He also hopes these extra precautions make families feel comfortable and safe.
“We do take their temperature, bring them in the door, then have them wash their hands. And we do ask that they brush their teeth before they come in— to try to eliminate as much of the oral bacteria as we can,” said Dr. McMurpy.
During the pandemic and COVID-19 outbreak, the ADA has recommended that all dentists keep their offices closed unless they are performing essential procedures. This includes emergency procedures that involve severe pain, dangerous swelling or infection. However, it is up to the licensed professional to decide which cases require emergency treatment.
“We’ve had lots of accidents. From going over the handlebars of bikes to teeth abscessing— to broken teeth, fractured teeth, etc.," said Dr. McMurphy.
For the state, restrictions are expected to be lifted on May 11th to perform non-essential procedures.
Dr. McMurphy ensures that before any procedure begins that patients rinse their mouth to eliminate any bacteria.
“If they’re old enough, we have them do a hydron-peroxide rinse and rinse for a full minute. If they are younger and that’s a hard thing to ask of them, we usually wait until we get the procedure started. Then we ourselves apply the hydron-peroxide and let it sit on the teeth before we start any work in that area,” explained Dr. McMurphy.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.