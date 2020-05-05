Alcorn State’s legendary coach, Marino Casem passes away at 85

LORMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Marino Casem passed away in his home a week ago at the age of 85.
Known as “The Godfather of the SWAC” , Casem is the winningest football coach in Alcorn State history, with a record of 159-93-8 and led the Braves 22 seasons as coach and 20 as Athletic Director. Casem led the Braves to seven SWAC and four Black College National Championships between 1968 and 1984.
Casem is one of ESPN’s Top 100 Greatest of All Time Football Coaches, has won nearly every award as it relates to football, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998.
