A warm day ahead with afternoon temperatures jumping into the mid and upper 80s. Because it’ll be muggy, the heat index could near 90 degrees for some. Our pattern stays mainly rain-free for the most part today and tomorrow. But, there could be a few showers on Tuesday night as a cool front moves into the region. Behind that front, we might see another dose of drier and slightly cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday. Another chance for rain showers arrives Friday night with another cool front.