Vietnamese restaurant owner celebrates 45 years in America

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - She knows that freedom isn’t free, and she doesn’t take it for granted.
Hue Rottele and her family were evacuated by helicopter from South Vietnam to the USS Midway in April 1975.
After a series of stops, she ended up in Cincinnati and came to South Mississippi in 1985 to get away from the cold.
Even though she had no experience in the restaurant business, she opened the Rusty Pelican in Pass Christian.
“We come to Mississippi. We opened a restaurant. We had to learn everything from scratch, and it’s hard, very very difficult, but we managed to be here."
“Of course we work hard, but if not for the help from America, we can not be as we are today,” she said.
She credits the people of America for helping her achieve her success.
She first arrived in the states at Camp Pendleton in California. It was there that the American people made their first impression on her.
'We could not ask for better people to help us through all the difficult times," she said.
“After what we’ve been through, we know the American People is a very, very generous and honest, and very kind to us from the beginning at the camp.”
Rotelle flies a POW/MIA flag in front of her restaurant, in recognition of the American soldiers who died in Vietnam during the war.
“They must have been a very very good country to do those things for us.”
The original restaurant on the beach was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and they re-opened on Beatline Road in Long Beach. Now, like all other restaurants, they are suffering through the coronavirus limitations that have kept their dining room empty.
“We are surviving. We do the best we can,” she said from her empty dining room.
“But, I can tell you this, no other country like America do for the people. So I am very, very proud and very, very happy to be here.”
“And thank you to every single one of them, plus most important all the customers who have been supporting us for 35 years.”
