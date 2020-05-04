State auditor details ‘egregious misspending’ by DHS in annual audit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White discussed the conclusion of their routine audit of Department of Human Services.
The result was not part of the criminal investigation after six arrests were made in February, but much of the money used in that criminal case was included in the audit.
Those six--John Davis, Latimer Smith, Nancy New, Zach New, Anne McGrew and Brett DiBiase--are accused of stealing millions of public funds from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) which is a program administered by DHS.
White said the results included “some of most egregious examples of misspending” his staff has ever seen.
You can view the full report below:
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.