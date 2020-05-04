Over 4,421 Mississippians have recovered from COVID-19, say state health officials

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - 327 new cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide Monday with 7 new deaths. Of the six southernmost Mississippi counties, only two saw new cases Monday, with 3 new cases in Harrison County and 4 new cases in Pearl River County. None of Monday’s reported deaths were in South Mississippi.
In all, Mississippi has reported a total of 7,877 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 310 deaths as a result of the virus.
In the six coastal counties, there have been 736 confirmed cases of the virus, which is seven more than was reported the day before. South Mississippi has also seen 39 deaths as a result of the virus.
Recoveries
Of the more than 7,800 patients who have been diagnosed with the virus, state health officials estimate 4,421 have recovered. MSDH began reporting that new information on April 30.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
Hospitalizations
The number of emergency room visits due to the flu and pneumonia have decreased dramatically since December, according to MSDH.
A new chart released this week from MSDH shows the percentage of coronavirus-like illnesses compared to influenza-like illness and pneumonia, with visits due to the flu dropping off significantly after February when the coronavirus pandemic began.
The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials. As of Saturday, only 19.3% of people diagnosed with the virus had to be hospitalized.
The number of people hospitalized with confirmed infections of the virus rose to 442 on Sunday, down 16 cases from the day before. Of those, 78 patients are on ventilators and 145 are in ICU.
Underlying Conditions, Race, and Age
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 56.6 % of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 33.3 % of the patients are white.
As of May 3rd, MSDH started reporting coronavirus cases seen in the American Indian, Hispanic, and Asian populations.
A total of 57.1 % of the deaths attributed to coronavirus are African-American people.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. The most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in African-American people with cardiovascular disease.
The most positive cases of COVID-19 have occurred in people between the ages of 40 and 59. However, children and those older than 60 are also at risk. The highest number of deaths from the virus is being seen in patients age 60 and older.
Long-term Care Facilities
A total of 915 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state. In all, 125 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
Testing
As of May 3, a total of 79,677 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by providers. MSDH has conducted 13,367 tests, of which 1,618 came back positive.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
You can also complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive test results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
