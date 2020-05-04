Ocean Springs revisits plan to expand Highway 90

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs dusted off plans from 2016 to widen Highway 90 from four lanes of traffic to six lanes, all the way down to Gautier. The reason Ocean Springs wants to expand Highway 90 is to improve the flow of traffic.
Mayor Shea Dobson said construction may be a couple of years away, but the planning starts now.
“Really, it’s just trying to be proactive and make sure that we understand exactly what’s coming," said Dobson. "Then plan accordingly, and just work towards making it more of a reality.”
Dobson has talked with the Mississippi Department of Transportation about funding the project.
“As far as everything combined with the widening, the right away acquisition, moving utilities. We also incorporated a pathway between Ocean Springs and Gautier that the county put together," said Dobson. "We’re talking millions and millions and millions of dollars.”
Widening Highway 90 will start at Martin Luther King Junior Avenue— in front of Deep South Pool and Spa, where the road currently merges from three lanes to two.
“Sometimes people just blow through and forget there’s two lanes, and they have to merge down the road a little ways into the emergency lane, and it does get congested," said Jeff Powell, owner of Deep South Pool and Spa. There has been a couple of wrecks here. Going from three lanes on the west side coming this way would actually open it up a lot more.”
Mayor Dobson believes businesses along Highway 90 will not have to be relocated because of the project.
“There are going to be some areas on the highway that will have to acquire that right away, but we don’t expect a massive impact as far as businesses having to be moved,” said Dobson.
Tuesday, Mayor Dobson is meeting with the Board of Alderman to discuss moving utilities that run alongside Highway 90 and potentially vote to approve an engineer on the project.
