MDOC: Inmate first convicted of capital murder in Harrison Co. dies in hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - No foul play is suspected in the Monday morning death of an inmate at the Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), 58-year-old Darryl J. Swainer was serving two life sentences in the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for two separate capital murder convictions-- the first of which occurred in Harrison County on June 24, 1982. The second murder happened in Marshall County in August 2002.
Swainer was taken to Delta Regional on Saturday after being in the prison hospital for several days. An autopsy will determine his exact cause of death.
