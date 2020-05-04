Have you seen him? Missing Gulfport man suffers from dementia

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are asking for your help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.
Walter Ferrer Campbell, 60, stands about six feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.
Police say Campbell is known to frequent the area of the Crossroads Shopping Center, and was last seen near North Wilson Boulevard on Saturday, May 2.
If you’ve seen Campbell or have any information that could shine some light on his whereabouts, call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.
