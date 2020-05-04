Financial pressure pushes Gulfport boutique owner to keep its doors shut for good

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -As small businesses prepare to reopen, the owner of Fashion Touch Boutique, Ethel Shaw, decided to keep her doors shut for good.
The boutique has been in business for 26 years on Washington Avenue; however, the past two years, she says, the business has been slow. Now, Shaw describes COVID-19 as the final straw, meaning they will remain closed.
“COVID helped me to really really make up my mind— as it has with a lot of things— and this is one of them,” said Shaw.
The boutique consists of church suits for men and women, hats, ties and much more. And with people no longer dressing up for church, Shaw believes this is the main factor as to why her service has slowed.
“Church is a different place when you go. When you go to church, you should go like you’re going to church. When you’re going to a ball game, you should go like you’re going to a ball game. A lot of them will say come and wear your jerseys, just come in as you are,” Shaw said.
Though Fashion Touch will no longer be open, Shaw hopes they can come out of the pandemic strong.
“If you still want your business, just put your mind to it and try. You can do anything you want to do,” said Shaw.
She looks forward to donating all clothes and items to any tax-exempt charity organization along the Coast or surrounding areas.
Also, Shaw owns a barbershop next door to her boutique and says it will reopen whenever ordered to do so.
