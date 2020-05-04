Edgewater Mall gets ready for Tuesday reopening

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Tuesday morning Edgewater Mall plans to reopen with CDC guidelines and social distancing rules in place.
The team at Pin-Ups Spa and Boutique are happy their security gate is finally going back up. It’s just one of the numerous stores at the mall either opening Tuesday or getting ready to open this week.
“March 21 was our last day here,” said Jenny Nelson. “It brings everybody’s spirits back up. Just to know that we can get our life back to normal is what we need.”
And the “new” normal is what people will get when they eat or shop at Edgewater Mall. They’ll find social distancing awareness signs all over the facility, along with constant reminders to stay safe in and out of the mall’s 100 shops and stores.
“We’ll also have security patrolling everywhere to make sure they’re social distancing,” said Terry Powell, Edgewater Mall executive director. “We have hand sanitizing stations set up at our entryways, and I’ve also got packets set up for each tenant that is reopening, as well as the city’s mandate.”
The mall’s food court will also open Tuesday; however, there will be no tables out because sit-down dining isn’t allowed just yet.
"You know we're almost a million square feet, so there's plenty of room in here for everybody to keep their distance. We want to make sure everyone is safe as possible, on our side as well as the customer side," Powell added.
Outside, mall customers will get to enjoy the recently paved parking lot. Inside, the hope is for a smooth and safe reopening.
The new mall hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.