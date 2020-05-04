Driver injured after crashing into a line of Hancock County patrol cars

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Five patrol cars from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department were damaged early Monday morning when a driver plowed into the line of cars parked on the side of Interstate 10.
The accident happened around 2am near Exit 13. According to Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner, the deputies had another vehicle stopped, and the patrol cars were lined up along the shoulder of I-10. A passing driver came off the road and drove right into the back of the last vehicle, causing a chain reaction that damaged five patrol cars.
Skinner said thankfully, no one was in any of the vehicles at the time. The only injury was to the driver that caused accident, and he was taken to a local hospital. It’s unclear what his current condition is, but Skinner said he was “alert and responsive” when AMR medics picked him up.
