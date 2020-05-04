Coast athletic trainer helping student-athletes stay active

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - With the pandemic shutting the doors of gyms across the country, athletic trainers like Roy Goldsmith are finding ways to keep people active and motivated while still following social distancing guidelines.
“We keep the numbers per group to about four, five including myself,” said Goldsmith, who owns Peek Performance Fitness & Athletic Training. “We work in stations where we keep kids about six feet apart or more, and I cut down to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to limit some of the exposure.”
Despite not being able to work out in an indoor facility, coach Goldsmith and the rest of Peek Performance are still keeping busy with more than a handful of student-athletes.
“We’re working with about 25 kids now. It’s great,” he said. “I have a team; our team is doing a great job of making sure we’re following the guidelines and allowing as many as we can to stay fit and stay active.”
For student-athletes looking to play at the next level, preparing for their senior season is vital.
“It’s very important. I have to make sure everything is smooth. I can’t take days off," St. Martin junior football student-athlete Tyrek Hendee said. "If I do take days off, I have to make sure I do them on the days that I’m not working because if I keep taking days off, then I’m not going to be as smooth and not ready for the season.”
Staying as fit as possible amid the pandemic has been a challenge for most, but people like coach Goldsmith have been making things a lot easier in a time that's been oh-so-difficult.
“It’s been difficult, but since coach Goldsmith has been helping me since I met him, it’s been pretty smooth," Hendee said. "He’s also helped me get three offers. So it’s great right now.”
“With so much going on, allowing that positive light to shine and be a part of that means everything,” Goldsmith said. “When you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like work. And it’s rewarding at the end of the day.”
