Calm tonight. Warm and humid Tuesday.

It will stay calm and clear tonight. We’ll cool down into the low to mid 60s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be even warmer and more humid. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 80s. The low 90s are possible for inland areas.
A front may bring isolated showers on Wednesday, but any rain looks light. Highs will still reach the mid to upper 80s. We’ll be dry and sunny on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Most of Friday looks dry and sunny with highs in the 80s. A cold front may bring showers and storms late Friday into Saturday. Cooler and drier air is expected this weekend with highs in the 70s.
