Arson suspected in Canal Road fire; $5,000 reward offered

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators now believe last week’s huge woods fire near Canal Road may have been set intentionally.
The fire burned nearly 2,000 acres and took firefighters days to bring under control. At one point, flames shot more than 60 feet in the air, causing multiple businesses and homes to be evacuated and roads to be closed.
Monday, a state fire investigator brought a trained Arson K9 to help in the investigation. And according to Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan, a $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in starting the blaze.
If you have any information that could help, call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (601) 359-1061 or your local law enforcement agency.
The Harrison County Fire Marshal, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are all working together on this investigation.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.