USM Psychology Clinic offers free telehealth sessions to health professionals and their families

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - As many around the state and nation are giving back to healthcare professionals, the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Psychology Clinic is also joining in.
While those on the frontlines in hospitals try their best to help those diagnosed with COVID-19, pressures add up. Whether they worry about coming home and potentially infecting loved ones or experiencing firsthand traumas in the hospital, they may need someone to help them cope with feeling burned out, stressed or overwhelmed.
This is where the USM Psychology Clinic comes in. They are providing three 50-minute telehealth sessions for health professionals and their families. The sessions “include evidence-based psychological services for stress and emotion regulation, among other issues.”
“It’s a trying time now for healthcare professionals who are working longer hours, doing new tasks, and dealing with more harrowing situations than is normal, with many worried about bringing COVID-19 home to loved ones, so they may not be spending as much time at home as normal,” said Dr. Nora Charles, interim director of the clinic and an assistant professor of clinical psychology. “Their families may also be struggling because they are worried about their loved one’s health, and also missing them at home. It’s understandable that healthcare workers and their loved ones would be stressed or overwhelmed right now, and we want to help.”
The sessions will be through Zoom and videoconferencing and will allow clients to express how they’re feeling. From there, the clinician will give them tips on how to proceed forward.
“The Clinical Psychology Ph.D. program’s faculty and students believe it is important to continue to provide mental health care to the USM community and the Pine Belt region, particularly during this stressful time of a global pandemic,” said Dr. Charles. “This is why we have rather rapidly expanded our services to include telehealth.
According to USM, “the clinic’s 20 graduate student clinicians are clinical psychology doctoral candidates supervised by faculty members who are Mississippi-licensed clinical psychologist faculty members.”
If clients utilize the service more than three times, they can continue using the service at an income-based fee. USM noted that those living in the Hattiesburg area will receive priority, but anyone living in the Magnolia State is still eligible to receive services.
If you would like additional information, you may call the clinic at 601-266-4588. They ask that you leave a voicemail identifying yourself as a health professional, details about your situation/need, along with contact information. You should then receive a follow-up call from a graduate student clinician.
