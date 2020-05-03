USM Psychology Clinic offering telehealth support for healthcare workers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the best parts of being a healthcare professional during this pandemic is the recovery and release of a critically ill patient.
It’s not often enough though, and getting there is so hard, particularly in hard-hit areas like Pearl River County.
“You know it’s a stressful situation for really Pearl River County, Mississippi, and the entire world right now,” said Bryan Maxie, administrator for Highland Community Hospital in Picayune. “I mean, we’re dealing with something that’s not common. We’re not used to dealing with it.”
Kevin Hedgepeth is the hospital’s director of acute care.
“I’ve been a nurse for 31 years with ER and ICU experience,” he said. “I’ve been through hurricanes and different mass casualties, but this has been a totally different scenario.”
Hedgepeth added that teamwork has gotten them through.
“There were all sorts of fears out there, and we’ve worked through those,” he said. “And our staff has really come together and done an excellent job of taking care of patients and each other.”
However, the stress is mounting here and all over the world.
“Health professionals that were in the Wuhan Province reported up to 50% of them actually had clinical depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Nora Charles, director of the University of Southern Mississippi’s Psychology Clinic.
That has given rise to a new telehealth program through the clinic specifically for frontline healthcare workers in Mississippi.
“What we’re hearing is that people, even if they’ve been working as a nurse or an EMT or a doctor for a long time, they’re still kind of having a more intense experience currently than is their normal day-to-day,” Charles said. “They may be asked to do things that are outside of their normal practice. They may have more complex patients than they’re used to. They may have more patients than they’re used to.”
The program will offer up to three free 50-minute telehealth sessions for health professionals and their families.
“If they just sort of need to talk about stuff that they’re seeing, then we can be a sounding board for that,” Charles added. “If they need some stress-management skills, we can help with that. If they are having trouble sleeping, there are evidence-based practices we can give them that help people with insomnia. So, we’re here for whatever individual people need.”
Those who want to participate can call 601-266-4588 to be placed on a waiting list. A clinician will make a follow-up call.
