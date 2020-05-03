South Mississippian defeats COVID-19 and donates plasma to help others in their fight

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For many, the battle with COVID-19 can be a scary and painful journey. Chris Cuevas contracted the coronavirus back in mid-March. A day that started with friends and family, ended with a 102-degree fever.
“Had no clue what it was at the time, but, you know, suspicion set in. On the next day, Sunday morning, it actually got to the point where I had a very great deal of difficulty, put it that way, of breathing," Cuevas said.
Fourteen days of self-quarantine began with a series of dreaded phone calls to everyone in which Cuevas had been in contact.
“It’s not fun to do that, to put yourself out there and say, ‘hey I’ve got a disease. It could kill me or kill you and I was around you.’ So, there’s a little bit of inherent fear around that," Cuevas said.
Now that he’s six weeks post-symptomatic, Cuevas is still having one minor issue.
“I still have little taste and no smell. People hear that and that’s actually true. It’s killing me because I love to cook and eat, but, I’ll take that over what it could’ve been," he said.
It was when Cuevas found himself on the American Red Cross website that he realized what he was being called to do.
“I did stumble across that plasma donation thing and the opportunity that it presented to people that were sick. All I know is that I’m strong in my faith. I’m a Christian. I’ll do everything I can and anything I can to help my fellow man. When they said your plasma donation could potentially save two lives of people that are in intensive care units or on ventilators. I had no clue about the plasma donation program. I didn’t know what it entailed. I didn’t know if it was painful or the time frame. I just said hey I’m doing it," Cuevas told WLOX.
Looking back, Cuevas has some survivor wisdom to share.
“I don’t want to overblow it or anything. Each person can have their own opinion, but I can tell you I was one of those people who said I don’t know what this is and it’s not gonna affect me. And then, before I know it, I’ve got a 102.5 fever, can barely breathe and am fighting to stay off of a ventilator and our of a hospital," Cuevas said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.