More rocket engine testing to be done at Stennis as NASA awards $1.79 billion contract to Aerojet Rocketdyne

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - NASA has awarded another huge contract to a company at Stennis Space Center with the goal of sending the first woman and next man back to the moon.
NASA awarded Aerojet Rocketdyne a $1.79 billion contract to produce 18 more RS-25 engines for its Artemis program.
The engines will be assembled and tested at Stennis.
“We will be part of history. We’re producing that history now and getting these rockets ready now to put the first woman and the next man on the moon and then to Mars," said Stennis site director Mike McDaniel. “It’s exciting for Stennis, exciting for Mississippi, exciting for Mississippi, exciting for the nation to have this contract in place.”
The engines will power the Space Launch Systems, or SLS, designed to carry humans deeper into space. McDaniel calls the engines the most complicated components of the rocket.
“That is a lot of power, those four engines at the bottom of the space lot system, and so producing nearly two million pounds of liquid rocket propulsion thrust, so we’re just making sure that its 100% reliable for these astronauts that are flying on top of these rockets,” he said.
The contract is good news for those in South Mississippi and surrounding communities. As Stennis and its partners ramp up production and testing of these engines, they will be looking for some of the best and brightest in their own backyard.
“Over the next 10 years plus, it will be expected that we’ll be gainfully employing a lot of Mississippians and people who want to stay in the South and live in the South,” he said.
It's proof once again that you can't go to the moon without going through South Mississippi first.
“That’s what NASA is all about is deep space exploration, and it’s so exciting to be part of those programs, and South Mississippi is going to be the heart of it. It’s the heart where we verify these most complicated engine systems on the space launch rocket," McDaniel said.
Aerodyne Rocket currently has 16 engines in place and is now starting work on a 6-engine contract.
McDaniel said components for the new 18 engine contract will arrive around January 2024, with engine testing in August of 2024.
