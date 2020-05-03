A Look Back: Scottie Pippen’s 1986 trip to Southern Miss

"[Blake] was pretty well-known as a guy that could find people where nobody else did,” Haugh said. “You couldn’t just go on Instagram or Youtube and find a video of Scottie Pippen playing at Central Arkansas. You kind of had to go see for yourself. Without Marty Blake, maybe Scottie Pippen doesn't become one of the 50 all-time greatest NBA players, maybe there aren't six championships in Chicago."