Gulfport AFRH employee tests positive for COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport has reported that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee works in a healthcare administration role hat does not provide services to residents and was last on campus April 24. The employee is recovering at home. The employee will be required to have two negative tests prior to returning to the campus.
At this time, there is no evidence that the employee interacted with residents, and no resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to AFRH.
In order to protect residents and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, AFRH is not allowing visitors until further notice, including family and friends of residents.
