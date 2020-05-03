Father becomes emotional after son surprises him in hospital room

LOUISIANA, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a touching reunion for a father and son at a Louisiana hospital.
Will LaGrone is a longtime Pafford EMS Paramedic who lives in Brandon, MS. A week ago, his father was injured in a terrible car accident in Louisiana.
LaGrone was able to make arrangements to be at his father’s side as he was being transferred to another facility.
In a video posted to Facebook, you could see his dad become overrun with emotion.
Pafford EMS is asking that you keep LaGrone’s father in your prayers as he continues to recover.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.