Blind Tiger to show appreciation for first responders and medical staff with free crawfish boil

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Blind Tiger will start serving crawfish at 11 a.m. on Sunday to give back to the heroes helping the community. The event is free for active military, police, fireman, EMT or other emergency healthcare workers.
They do ask that those hoping to indulge in the free crawfish bring identification, proving their profession.
The Blind Tiger had to close its doors in March to switch to curbside service.
Recently, they were told that they have to stop cooking crawfish on the outdoor patio.
With thousands of several hundred pounds of crawfish in stock, they figured they would give it away as a show of appreciation. In addition, they are still serving other menu items through the pickup window.
Restaurant owners say they look forward to reopening for normal service soon.
