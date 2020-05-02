Beautiful Sunday. Warming up through Tuesday.

It’s going to be another nice day! We’ll have more sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll stay calm tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s.
More sunshine is expected on Monday. Coastal towns will be in the low to mid 80s. The mid to upper 80s are possible north of I-10. Tuesday will be even warmer and more humid. Most of us will be in the upper 80s. The low 90s are possible for inland areas.
A front may bring isolated showers and storms on Wednesday. Highs will still reach the mid to upper 80s.
